Texas A&M vs. Ohio State predictions, picks how to watch Friday’s game

We have an opening week SEC-Big Ten showdown to look forward to tonight as the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies head to Columbus to battle the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0 SEC) handled business in its opener on Monday, putting down Texas A&M-Commerce in a 78-46 victory. The Aggies clamped down on the defensive end, holding the Lions to just 29.6% shooting for the night. Preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor IV offered 16 points, six assists, and four rebounds in the win.

Ohio State (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) had to survive a dogfight in its opener on Monday, holding off Oakland in a 79-73 win. The Buckeyes led by just one with less than three minutes to go before a 6-0 run gave them juuuussssttt enough cushion to put down the Grizzlies. OSU was able to mostly capitalize on Oakland’s foul troubles, going 24-30 from the free throw line as a team. Zed Key, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Bruce Thornton each provided 17 points apiece in the victory.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

Texas A&M: (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 21 Overall, 23 Adjusted Offense, 21 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 1-0

Over: 0-1

Ohio State: (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 47 Overall, 25 Adjusted Offense, 70 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 0-1

Over: 1-0

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -1.5

Total: 138.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -120, Texas A&M +100

The Pick

Texas A&M +1.5

Ohio State struggled to put away Oakland on Saturday and will now be faced with the challenge of a team picked to finish second in the SEC this season. Texas A&M has an opportunity to put a quality road victory on its resume in the first week and I think it will rise to the occasion tonight.