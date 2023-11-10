San Diego State vs. BYU predictions, picks how to watch Friday’s game

We have an interesting opening week battle in Provo tonight as the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs hit the road to face the BYU Cougars. Tip off for this matchup will be at 9 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on ESPN+.

San Diego State (1-0, 0-0 MWC) started its season on the right foot on Monday with an 83-57 victory over Cal State Fullerton. This was a tight ballgame early, but the reigning national runner-ups were able to break off a 12-2 run at the start of the second half to establish enough cushion to coast. Senior forward Jaedon LeDee dropped a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

BYU (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) began its first season as a member of the Big 12 by crushing Houston Christian in a 110-63 rout on Monday. The Cougars were leading 56-18 at halftime of this offensive explosion and overwhelmed the Huskies on the boards, outrebounding them 59-25 throughout the evening. Senior guard Spencer Johnson led the way with 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

San Diego State: (1-0, 0-0 MWC)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 25 Overall, 52 Adjusted Offense, 8 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 1-0

Over: 1-0

BYU: (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 34 Overall, 34 Adjusted Offense, 37 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 1-0

Over: 1-0

Odds

Spread: BYU -2

Total: 145

Moneyline: BYU -130, SDSU +110

The Pick

BYU -2

San Diego State looked shaky at times in its opener on Monday and will be walking into a tough environment in Provo this evening. The Cougars were impressive in their opener and their dominance should give them some confidence as this new season unfurls. BYU is 31-24-2 against the spread at home under Mark Pope and I’ll predict that it will cover and win this evening.