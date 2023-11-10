Wyoming vs. UNLV picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

Sin City will play host to a Mountain West showdown with conference title race implications tonight as the Wyoming Cowboys hit the road to meet the UNLV Rebels. The game will kickoff at 10:45 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Wyoming (6-3, 3-2 MWC) was able to end its two-game losing streak last Friday night when taking down rival Colorado State in a 24-15 victory. Holding a 10-7 lead coming out of halftime, the Cowboys forced to interceptions on back-to-back drives and were able to capitalize on both with touchdowns. That gave them enough cushion to be able to hang on for the win. Running back Harrison Waylee ran for 128 yards in the victory.

UNLV (7-2, 4-1 MWC) went on the road and buried New Mexico last Saturday, returning to Las Vegas with a 56-14 blowout victory. This game got out of hand quickly as the Rebels scored a touchdown on their first five drives in the first half. Wide receiver Ricky White went off for eight receptions, 165 yards, and two touchdowns in the win.

SP+ Rankings

Wyoming: 90 overall, 96 offense, 72 defense

UNLV: 73 overall, 53 offense, 95 defense

Injury update

Wyoming

No new injuries to report

UNLV

Doug Brumfield - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Wyoming: 5-3-1 ATS

UNLV: 8-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Wyoming: Over 4-5

UNLV: Over 5-4

Team Pace

Wyoming: 1.98 plays per minute of offense (123rd)

UNLV: 2.37 plays per minute of offense (54th)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UNLV -4.5

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: UNLV -205, Wyoming +170

Opening line: UNLV -3.5

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

Allegiant Stadium has a roof, so weather isn’t a factor.

Our Best Bet for Wyoming vs. UNLV

UNLV -4.5

UNLV has been one of the better turnaround stories in the entire country and Barry Odom has this team contending for the Mountain West Conference title in just his first season. The Rebels have been a cover machine this year as its beaten the spread in nearly every single game. While Wyoming has been solid, its offense has been pedestrian at times and the Cowboys do not have the firepower to keep up with the Rebs in a track meet. Give me UNLV to cover as a Friday night home favorite.