NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, November 10

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament resumes Friday with nine games on the schedule. That means plenty of options when it comes to finding DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Mike Conley, Timberwolves, $4,800

The Spurs are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, which means Conley should have some solid opportunities in tonight’s game. The veteran point guard might have lost a step, but he’s averaging 24.4 DKFP per game this season and has only gone under 20 DKFP once. San Antonio allows the most fantasy points to opposing point guards, so roster Conley with confidence.

Davion Mitchell, Kings, $4,400

Mitchell is once again in line to start for the Kings with De’Aaron Fox out due to an ankle sprain. The point guard hasn’t put up massive numbers, but has topped 20 DKFP in three of the last four games and should be in line for another decent outing Friday. The Thunder rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to guards, which makes this a prime spot for Mitchell to have a strong game.

Bismack Biyombo, Grizzlies, $4,900

The Grizzlies signed Biyombo because their entire frontcourt rotation has been decimated due to injuries, and the journeyman has taken advantage so far. Biyombo is averaging 27.9 DKFP across two starts, and should be prominent in Friday’s game against the Jazz. Utah big man Walker Kessler is sidelined due to an elbow injury, so there shouldn’t be too much resistance for Biyombo to deal with down low.