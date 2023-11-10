Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

The NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament resumes Friday, with nine games on the slate counting for the tournament group stage. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 10.5 rebounds vs. Pistons (-105)

The 76ers big man and reigning league MVP has been a force on the boards to start the season, going over this line three times in four games and five of seven overall. His one under came with 10 rebounds against Boston on Wednesday. Even though the Pistons are one of the better teams at limiting opponents on the glass, Embiid will prove to be too much for Detroit Friday night.

Anthony Edwards over 5.5 assists vs. Spurs (-145)

Edwards has been fairly consistent on this prop outside of a few really poor showings. He’s averaging 5.3 dimes per game and has topped this mark in each of his last three contests. The Spurs rank 27th in assists allowed, and are one of the worst defensive teams in the league to start this season. Look for Edwards to be able to involve his teammates early and often tonight.

Luka Doncic over 29.5 points vs. Clippers (-120)

Doncic has cooled off slightly after scoring 117 points in the first three games of the season. The Mavericks star has topped 30 points just two times in the last five games, including two games under 25 points. However, there’s something about playing the Clippers that brings out the best in in Doncic. He’s averaging 32.3 points per game against LA in 15 career meetings, which shows remarkable consistency and ability to exploit this team. Take the over on his points prop.