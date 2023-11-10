Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Kings on Friday, November 10

The NBA In-Season Tournament resumes tonight with West Group C action as the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to battle the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City (5-3) will go for a third straight victory tonight and is coming off a 128-120 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Thunder got a monster performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who provided 43 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the win. Meanwhile, Sacramento (3-4) was able to end a three-game losing streak on Wednesday in a 121-118 overtime triumph over the Trail Blazers. Free throws by Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk in the final minute proved to be the difference in the contest.

On the injury front, De’Aaron Fox will miss his fifth straight game for the Kings with a right ankle sprain.

Oklahoma City enters the game as a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total listed at 231. The Thunder are a -125 moneyline favorite, making the Kings a +105 underdog.

Thunder vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -2

Oklahoma City is clicking early and tonight is a favorable matchup for the squad on the offensive end. The Thunder are shooting 49.5% from the field as a team and are facing a Kings team that are allowing opponents to shoot roughly the same from the field every night. They should produce enough to cover and win as a road favorite tonight.

Over/Under: Over 231

Both squads are capable of lighting it up on the offensive end of the floor and I think the Kings can at least keep pace with the Thunder as the home team tonight. Take the over to cash in this contest.