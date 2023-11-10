Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Suns on Friday, November 10

The NBA In-Season Tournament resumes tonight with West Group A action as the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to battle the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air nationally on ESPN.

Los Angeles (3-5) is wrapping up a four-game road trip tonight and is looking to get at least one win on the board before returning home. The Lakers are coming off a 128-94 beatdown at the hands of the Rockets on Wednesday, a game where they pulled their starters towards the end of the third quarter. Meanwhile, Phoenix (4-4) is coming off a 116-115 overtime victory over the Bulls on Wednesday, a game decided by a Jusuf Nurkic layup with 7.1 seconds left. Bradley Beal finally made his Suns debut, scoring 13 points in 24 minutes.

On the injury front, Anthony Davis missed Wednesday’s game for the Lakers with hip spasms and is listed as questionable for tonight. For the Suns, Devin Booker will miss his fourth straight game with a right calf strain. Beal is probable as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Phoenix enters this game as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set 225.5. The Suns are a -162 moneyline favorite, making the Lakers a +136 underdog.

Lakers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3.5

LA already owns a victory over Phoenix this season, but was boosted by a 30-point, 12-rebound performance by Davis in that one. Even if he’s cleared to play tonight, he won’t be 100% and that opens the door for both Kevin Durant and Nurkic to get active on the blocks. I’m taking Phoenix to cover and win as a home favorite here.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

The Lakers have been the second-most under-friendly team in the league so far, averaging just 109 points per game. It’s been a chore for them to reach 110 most nights and I think it’ll be more of the same this evening. I’m taking the under to cash.