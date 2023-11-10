Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Mavericks on Friday, November 10

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) will look to get their first In-Season Tournament win Friday night when they welcome the new-look Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) to American Airlines Center for a Group B matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Clippers will be without Mason Plumlee, who will be out for at least two months with a left MCL sprain. Dereck Lively (illness) is questionable for Dallas, while Maxi Kleber (toe) is doubtful.

The Mavericks are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 235. Dallas is -115 on the moneyline while LA is -105.

Clippers vs. Mavericks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +1

The Clippers enter Friday night’s game in the midst of a three-game losing streak that’s featured some lethargic play, I think they turn the tide tonight against the Mavericks. They’re still working to add James Harden (14.5 ppg) into their offense, but that doesn’t change the fact that they have a starting lineup of Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. They might not be the players they were previously, but they’re still capable of putting it together for one night.

Over/Under: Under 235

This is just too many points for these two teams. While this over has hit in three of the Mavericks’ last five games, the Clippers have the fifth-best defense rating in basketball (106.8), so I’m expecting them to slow down Dallas’ supporting cast. Plus, the under has hit in four of the Clippers last five games. I’m expecting the Clippers to dictate the pace of this game, which will lead to a low-scoring contest and the under on this line.