Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Spurs on Friday, November 10

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Spurs.

By Henry Palattella
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Target Center on November 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans 122-101. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyana and the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) will get their first taste of the In-Season Tournament on Friday night when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) to Frost Bank Center for both team’s tournament opener. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Spurs will be at full strength, while the Wolves will be without Jordan McLaughlin.

The Timberwolves are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 225.5. Minnesota is -258 on the moneyline while San Antonio is +210.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -6.5

The Spurs will have their hands full Friday night, as Minnesota has the best defensive rating in the NBA (100.4), while the Spurs have the worst (121). Wembanyana is a unicorn but is coming off his worst game as a pro last time out against the Knicks (14 points on 4-14 shooting), which was due in large part to the length the Knicks threw his way. The Timberwolves feature two dominant centers in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns along with budding superstar Anthony Edwards, so I don’t see the Spurs being able to do much on offense tonight. Take Minnesota to win and cover on the road.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

As mentioned above, this is a matchup between two teams on different ends of the defensive spectrum. The Timberwolves should have no problem scoring at will, but I can’t see the Spurs doing their part to get the total over this line.

