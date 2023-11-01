 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chase Field keeps Rangers out of the pool after World Series win

The D-backs had originally said that any visiting team would be allowed to celebrate in the Chase Field pool, but that turned out not to be the case.

By Chris Landers
The Texas Rangers pose for photos after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks couldn’t deny the Texas Rangers a World Series title, but they did manage to deny them a proper celebration in the wake of their Game 5 win on Wednesday night. Over the years, it’s become tradition for clinching teams at Arizona’s Chase Field to avail themselves of the pool beyond the fence in right-center — starting in 2013, when the Los Angeles Dodgers jumped in after clinching the NL West title.

D-backs president Derrick Hall later called that move “classless,” and the team had security — including guards mounted on horseback — guard the pool in subsequent years. This year, though, Hall appeared to change his tune, telling reporters that clinching teams “have the right to celebrate wherever they want, however they want”. Apparently that did not apply to the Rangers, however:

We highly doubt that Texas cares, but this is still pretty weak stuff at the end of a magical postseason run from the D-backs. It undoubtedly hurts to watch a team clinch a title on your home field, but it’ll hurt as much whether they take a leap into a pool or not.

