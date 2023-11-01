History of no-hitters and perfect games in the World Series

Update — Well, our jinx powers were stronger than we knew. Corey Seager led off the top of the seventh inning with a clean single to left to break up Gallen’s no-hit bid.

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks are facing off in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series, and we’ve got a barnburner on our hands. While Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi has been getting into and out of trouble all night, D-backs ace Zac Gallen has been sensational — almost perfect, in fact. Gallen has allowed just one walk through his first six innings of work, keeping things tied at 0-0 as Arizona hopes to extend this series to a Game 6.

Zac Gallen hasn't allowed a hit through 6 innings of #WorldSeries Game 5. pic.twitter.com/PQehss4F92 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023

If the Rangers can’t get a hit the rest of the way — and the Snakes can give their starter some run support — it will be just the third time in World Series history that a team has been no-hit. The first time that happened was way back in 1956, when New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen threw his legendary perfect game in Game 5 of the World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Larsen struck out seven batters in facing the minimum, while the Yankees managed two runs off Sal Maglie to get the win and eventually won the series in seven games.

The other was ... well, just last year, when Cristian Javier led a combined no-hitter for the Houston Astros in Game 4 against the Phillies. Houston won that game, 5-0, to even the series at two games apiece, eventually going on to win in six.

Beyond the Fall Classic, there has been only one other no-hitter in MLB postseason history: In 2010, late Phillies legend Roy Halladay threw a no-no against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Halladay gave up a single walk while striking out eight in a 4-0 victory.