Trail Blazers rookie PG Scoot Henderson suffers ankle injury vs. Pistons, out for rest of game

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons and attempted to play through the problem, but eventually had to go to the locker room. Henderson has since been ruled out with an ankle injury and will likely get further testing done tonight to determine how severe the issue is.

Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has an ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s game against the Pistons. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 2, 2023

Henderson finished the game with 11 points and seven assists on 4-10 shooting. The point guard has struggled to score early in his rookie season, adjusting to a new role with a group of players who are all hoping to break out on a rebuilding team.

This is a potentially rough development for the Trail Blazers, who have already lost star scorer Anfernee Simons for at least the next six weeks. Shaedon Sharpe is a good candidate to step up if Henderson were to miss time, especially since his strong play at the end of last season. Malcolm Brogdon, who is likely a trade candidate for Portland at the deadline, is also set to take on more minutes.