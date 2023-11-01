 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trail Blazers rookie PG Scoot Henderson suffers ankle injury vs. Pistons, out for rest of game

Henderson tried to play through the problem but eventually had to go to the locker room.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons
Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers takes a shot in front of Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on November 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons and attempted to play through the problem, but eventually had to go to the locker room. Henderson has since been ruled out with an ankle injury and will likely get further testing done tonight to determine how severe the issue is.

Henderson finished the game with 11 points and seven assists on 4-10 shooting. The point guard has struggled to score early in his rookie season, adjusting to a new role with a group of players who are all hoping to break out on a rebuilding team.

This is a potentially rough development for the Trail Blazers, who have already lost star scorer Anfernee Simons for at least the next six weeks. Shaedon Sharpe is a good candidate to step up if Henderson were to miss time, especially since his strong play at the end of last season. Malcolm Brogdon, who is likely a trade candidate for Portland at the deadline, is also set to take on more minutes.

