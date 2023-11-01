NBA Picks for November 1: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Trending NBA Betting Systems article from earlier in the week has been updated with a few plays, but we’re going to add a couple more here.

Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets

Terry Rozier over 19.5 points -120

This one jumped out instantly when scanning through the NBA Consistency Sheets on the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Rozier has gone over this number in each of Charlotte’s first three games. However, he’s 2-1 against his scoring prop this season, having only scored 20 vs. Detroit when his total was set at 20.5.

But even if this number was set at 20.5, I’d still like this play. Despite scoring 20 points in each of his first three games, Rozier is only shooting 20% from 3-point territory. That’s going to shift at some point. And with the volume he’s getting from deep (six-plus 3-point attempts in each game), that’s going to lead to a high scoring output on its own.

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

Keegan Murray over 6.5 rebounds +105

Murray has gone over his rebounds prop in each of Sacrmento’s first three games this season. He’s also gone over this number specifically in each of those games. On top of all that, he’s gone over his rebounding prop in 8 of his 11 career games vs. Golden State, including the Kings’ recent contest vs. the Warriors on October 27.

In the early going, the Warriors are giving up 54.8 rebounds per game to opponents. That doesn’t put them in the bottom third of the league, but it does put them in the lower half. While Sacramento’s guards are pitching in on the glass with some frequency, Murray is consistently second behind Domantas Sabonis in the rebounding category for the Kings in the early going. Sabonis could rack up 20 boards vs. Golden State, but that’s still going to leave plenty of action for Murray.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.