With Rangers one win away, Nathan Eovaldi looks to build on his big-game reputation

Heading into this postseason, no one — least of all the Texas Rangers — knew what to expect from Nathan Eovaldi. The righty looked like a Cy Young candidate for the first half of the year, pitching to a 2.69 ERA across his first 19 starts and leading Texas to the top of the AL West. But a forearm strain suffered at the end of July appeared to have derailed everything.

With the Rangers in the middle of a three-way race for a division title, Eovaldi tried to rush back in September without so much as a tune-up start in the Minors. The results were ugly: a 9.30 ERA, as many earned runs as strikeouts and a once-blistering fastball now sitting around 93 mph. Texas lost out on the West crown, settling for a Wild Card spot instead, and ahead of their Wild Card series against the Rays the question loomed: Would Eovaldi be able to get things turned around? Could Bruce Bochy hand him the ball with any confidence, or should he be bumped from the postseason rotation entirely?

It didn’t take long for Eovaldi to put those questions to bed. He dominated Tampa Bay in that Wild Card start, firing 6.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts to punch Texas’ ticket to the ALDS, and he hasn’t looked back since. The 33-year-old is 4-0 so far in these playoffs, with a 3.52 ERA, 36 Ks in 30.2 innings and four quality starts in five outings. He’s one of the biggest reasons why the Rangers reached the Fall Classic — they almost certainly don’t get past the rival Astros in the ALCS without his two brilliant performances in Games 2 and 6 — and now he has the chance to deliver the franchise its first-ever World Series title as he gets the ball in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround, both for Eovaldi and his team. In hindsight, though, maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised. There’s a reason he’s developed the nickname “Big Game Nate”, after all: Because if there’s one thing that’s defined Eovaldi’s career so far, it’s delivering in the biggest moments, on the biggest stages — a reputation he’ll have the chance to grow on Wednesday night.

Nathan Eovaldi’s best postseason moments

2023 marks Eovaldi’s third time pitching in the playoffs, and his numbers are already elite: a 3.30 ERA across 16 postseason appearances, with an 8-2 record and 77 strikeouts in 73.2 innings. When the chips are really down, though, the righty gets even better — just look at his career numbers in potential elimination games:

Time and again, he’s managed to raise his game when the stakes were highest. But they’ve never been as high as they will be in Game 5 tonight — a world title hanging in the balance — so ahead of his next start, lets take a quick look back at the biggest bullet points on his postseason resume so far.

2018 ALDS, Game 3

Not only was this Eovaldi’s postseason debut, and not only was this Red Sox vs. Yankees — the first time the rivals had met in October since 2004 — but it also represented an opportunity for some revenge: The righty had pitched for New York in 2015 and 2016, and he wasn’t particularly popular among fans in the Bronx.

After the Yankees stole Game 2 at Fenway Park, the scene shifted to Yankee Stadium for a pivotal Game 3 — and Eovaldi was sensational, limiting New York to one run on five hits over seven innings in a blowout win.

2018 World Series, Game 3

If you’re looking for the moment Big Game Nate was born, here it is — a game that Eovaldi didn’t even enter until extras. With Boston up 2-0 and looking to put the hammer down on the Dodgers, Game 3 was tied at one after 12 innings, at which point manager Alex Cora elected to bring in Eovaldi, initially slated to start Game 4 the next day.

Despite having not made a relief appearance all year long, and despite being on short rest, Eovaldi did everything he could to keep the Red Sox in the game, giving up just one unearned run on two hits and a walk over six innings and retiring nine in a row from the 15th through the 17th. Eventually Eovaldi blinked, allowing a walk-off homer to Max Muncy leading off the bottom of the 18th to give L.A. a 3-2 win. But his legend was cemented — especially when Boston won Game 4, 9-6, in no small part due to Eovaldi allowing Cora to save his bullpen.

Been covering baseball games since I was 16. High school, Legion, college, minors and now the big leagues. What Eovaldi is doing is the most impressive thing I've seen in a game. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 27, 2018

2021, AL Wild Card Game

In the final year of the one-game Wild Card round, Boston once again turned to Eovaldi in a big spot against the hated Yankees. And once again, Eovaldi came through, striking out eight over 5.1 innings of one-hit ball to outduel Gerrit Cole and send the Sox on to the ALDS. (They’d eventually fall to the Astros in the ALCS.)

Eovaldi’s name doesn’t come up in any discussions of the best pitchers of his generation, or the best pitchers in baseball right now. And that’s not unfair, looking in totality: He got off to a slow start to his big-league career, and his been good but not great over the last few seasons. But few pitchers have raised their game more in the biggest moments, and that’s where legacies are forged. It’s what prompted Rangers GM Chris Young to sign Eovaldi in free agency over the winter, and it’s what should make Bochy and Co. supremely confident as this franchise finally looks to get over the hump after more than four decades without a title.