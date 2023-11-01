How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in World Series Game 5 via live stream

The 2023 MLB season could come to a close on Wednesday night, as the Texas Rangers’ 11-7 win in Game 4 has them on the doorstep of what would be the first World Series title in franchise history. Now an Arizona Diamondbacks team that’s defied the odds all October long will look to live to see another day, and they’ll send ace Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) to the mound to do it. Texas, meanwhile, gives the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63), a man with plenty of experience coming up big in October — both this year and in years prior. First pitch of this pivotal Game 5 from Chase Field is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.

One more win. Texas’ bats finally broke out in Game 4, with five runs in the second and third innings leading to an 11-7 win that wasn’t even as close as that scoreline would suggest. Marcus Semien broke out of his postseason-long slump, while Travis Jankowski — replacing the injured Adolis Garcia in the lineup — delivered two hits and two RBI from the bottom of the order. This was the offense we got used to seeing throughout these playoffs; now, can Eovaldi shake off his rough Game 1 and help the Rangers finally seal the deal?

Arizona has had their backs against the wall before: They trailed in both Wild Card games against the Brewers, then found themselves in 2-0 and 3-2 holes against the Phillies in the NLCS. They’ve responded with fun, aggressive baseball all postseason long, and they’ll need to do so again to slow down this Texas freight train. Of course, getting a vintage start from Gallen for the first time in October would go a long way, and they’ll need Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte to produce at the top of the order — they’ve been engines in Arizona’s wins and have struggled in their losses.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers the narrow -115 favorites and Arizona at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 5 live stream

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -115, Diamondbacks -105

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.