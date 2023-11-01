Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 1

We’ve got a loaded day in the NBA Wednesday to begin the month of November, with a whopping 13 games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the fantasy and betting implications for each team.
NBA Injury Report: November 1
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons
Jalen Duren (ankle) - questionable
If Duren is unable to go, the Pistons will likely turn to Marvin Bagley in the middle with James Wiseman also getting some rotation minutes.
Bucks vs. Raptors
MarJon Beauchamp (illness) - probable
Beauchamp is expected to be able to suit up, and could get some run if this game turns into a blowout.
Wizards vs. Hawks
Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable
Mike Muscala is the primary backup for the Wizards at center, so he’ll likely see more minutes if Gafford is ruled out. Washington could also play Kyle Kuzma as a small-ball center for stretches.
Trae Young (Achilles) - questionable
If Young is rested for this game, it’ll be Dejounte Murray leading the offense. Bogdan Bogdanovic would likely get the start for Atlanta in the backcourt in this case, and he’d be a nice value add in DFS lineups.
Pacers vs. Celtics
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable
Bennedict Mathurin (elbow) - questionable
Jalen Smith (knee) - questionable
The Pacers could potentially be down three key rotation players, although they might be a good underdog to back if all three play. Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield would see more minutes if Haliburton or Mathurin sit out, while Smith’s absence would benefit Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson.
Nets vs. Heat
Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) - doubtful
Cam Johnson remains out, and the Nets have a host of other fringe players who aren’t available. Cam Thomas seems like an automatic add given his hot start to the year, and Royce O’Neale could be a good addition to DFS lineups as well.
Bam Adebayo (hip) - probable
Jimmy Butler (knee) - questionable
Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT
The Heat will likely have everyone, but Adebayo and Tyler Herro will take on bigger roles if Butler doesn’t play. Miami isn’t on a back-to-back set, so the veteran forward should suit up here.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks
Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) - TBD
Jarrett Allen (ankle) - likely out
Darius Garland (hamstring) - likely out
Caris LeVert (hamstring) - TBD
This is a rematch from Tuesday, and Allen and Garland sat that game. They can be considered doubtful. Mitchell and LeVert are up in the air. For now, Max Strus and Isaac Okoro remain solid value adds with some upside assuming Cleveland rests some other rotation players.
Jalen Brunson (rest) - TBD
Julius Randle (rest) - TBD
R.J. Barrett (rest) - TBD
We’ll see how New York handles its best players on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Pelicans vs. Thunder
Brandon Ingram (knee) - questionable
If Ingram can’t suit up, look for the Pelicans to Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins to get big minutes. The latter offers more value in fantasy/DFS formats, but CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson should still take the bulk of the shots in this one.
Hornets vs. Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Jaden McDaniels (calf) - probable
Shake Milton (foot) - probable
Both rotation guys should be in, but McDaniels is more impactful on defense than offense and can be left out of most DFS lineups.
Bulls vs. Mavericks
Zach LaVine (back) - probable
Chicago’s most explosive guard should be in the lineup for this encounter. He’s a solid add for fantasy/DFS lineups, and has some upside as a scorer if he gets hot.
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
If Irving misses this game, you can fire up overs on a lot of Luka Doncic props. Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr. should also see some more shots but Doncic would take the biggest hit if Irving were to suit up.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Kings vs. Warriors
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT
Fox suffered an ankle sprain and is out, with Davion Mitchell set to start in his place. This is considered a moderate sprain and is not a long-term injury, but Mitchell seems to the be the preferred starter with Fox out. Malik Monk should also see more minutes with Fox out.
Klay Thompson (knee) - probable
Dario Saric (hip) - probable
Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - questionable
Thompson and Saric should be in. Moses Moody would see more playing time if Kuminga misses this game.
Clippers vs. Lakers
Paul George (rest) - TBD
Kawhi Leonard (rest) - TBD
Both Clippers stars played Tuesday, and there are rules against resting multiple stars in the same game which is nationally televised. Leonard is more likely to sit but this is also a rivalry game so there’s a chance both guys do play.
Rui Hachimura (eye) - doubtful
Cam Reddish (foot) - probable
Losing Hachimura hurts the Lakers defensively, but it’ll mean more minutes for Reddish in the rotation. Taurean Prince could also absorb some minutes and might have more value than Reddish in DFS lineups with his perimeter shooting.