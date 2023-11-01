Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 1

We’ve got a loaded day in the NBA Wednesday to begin the month of November, with a whopping 13 games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the fantasy and betting implications for each team.

NBA Injury Report: November 1

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

Jalen Duren (ankle) - questionable

If Duren is unable to go, the Pistons will likely turn to Marvin Bagley in the middle with James Wiseman also getting some rotation minutes.

Bucks vs. Raptors

MarJon Beauchamp (illness) - probable

Beauchamp is expected to be able to suit up, and could get some run if this game turns into a blowout.

Wizards vs. Hawks

Daniel Gafford (ankle) - questionable

Mike Muscala is the primary backup for the Wizards at center, so he’ll likely see more minutes if Gafford is ruled out. Washington could also play Kyle Kuzma as a small-ball center for stretches.

Trae Young (Achilles) - questionable

If Young is rested for this game, it’ll be Dejounte Murray leading the offense. Bogdan Bogdanovic would likely get the start for Atlanta in the backcourt in this case, and he’d be a nice value add in DFS lineups.

Pacers vs. Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable

Bennedict Mathurin (elbow) - questionable

Jalen Smith (knee) - questionable

The Pacers could potentially be down three key rotation players, although they might be a good underdog to back if all three play. Andrew Nembhard and Buddy Hield would see more minutes if Haliburton or Mathurin sit out, while Smith’s absence would benefit Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson.

Nets vs. Heat

Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) - doubtful

Cam Johnson remains out, and the Nets have a host of other fringe players who aren’t available. Cam Thomas seems like an automatic add given his hot start to the year, and Royce O’Neale could be a good addition to DFS lineups as well.

Bam Adebayo (hip) - probable

Jimmy Butler (knee) - questionable

Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT

The Heat will likely have everyone, but Adebayo and Tyler Herro will take on bigger roles if Butler doesn’t play. Miami isn’t on a back-to-back set, so the veteran forward should suit up here.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) - TBD

Jarrett Allen (ankle) - likely out

Darius Garland (hamstring) - likely out

Caris LeVert (hamstring) - TBD

This is a rematch from Tuesday, and Allen and Garland sat that game. They can be considered doubtful. Mitchell and LeVert are up in the air. For now, Max Strus and Isaac Okoro remain solid value adds with some upside assuming Cleveland rests some other rotation players.

Jalen Brunson (rest) - TBD

Julius Randle (rest) - TBD

R.J. Barrett (rest) - TBD

We’ll see how New York handles its best players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Pelicans vs. Thunder

Brandon Ingram (knee) - questionable

If Ingram can’t suit up, look for the Pelicans to Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins to get big minutes. The latter offers more value in fantasy/DFS formats, but CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson should still take the bulk of the shots in this one.

Hornets vs. Rockets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels (calf) - probable

Shake Milton (foot) - probable

Both rotation guys should be in, but McDaniels is more impactful on defense than offense and can be left out of most DFS lineups.

Bulls vs. Mavericks

Zach LaVine (back) - probable

Chicago’s most explosive guard should be in the lineup for this encounter. He’s a solid add for fantasy/DFS lineups, and has some upside as a scorer if he gets hot.

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

If Irving misses this game, you can fire up overs on a lot of Luka Doncic props. Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr. should also see some more shots but Doncic would take the biggest hit if Irving were to suit up.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kings vs. Warriors

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT

Fox suffered an ankle sprain and is out, with Davion Mitchell set to start in his place. This is considered a moderate sprain and is not a long-term injury, but Mitchell seems to the be the preferred starter with Fox out. Malik Monk should also see more minutes with Fox out.

Klay Thompson (knee) - probable

Dario Saric (hip) - probable

Jonathan Kuminga (knee) - questionable

Thompson and Saric should be in. Moses Moody would see more playing time if Kuminga misses this game.

Clippers vs. Lakers

Paul George (rest) - TBD

Kawhi Leonard (rest) - TBD

Both Clippers stars played Tuesday, and there are rules against resting multiple stars in the same game which is nationally televised. Leonard is more likely to sit but this is also a rivalry game so there’s a chance both guys do play.

Rui Hachimura (eye) - doubtful

Cam Reddish (foot) - probable

Losing Hachimura hurts the Lakers defensively, but it’ll mean more minutes for Reddish in the rotation. Taurean Prince could also absorb some minutes and might have more value than Reddish in DFS lineups with his perimeter shooting.