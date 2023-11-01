NBA Player Props: Best Bets for Wednesday, November 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a small three-game slate yesterday, the NBA is back in full force Wednesday night. 26 teams are in action across the association, let’s break down my favorite player props in tonight’s matchups!

Derrick White Over 1.5 Steals + Blocks vs. Pacers (-125)

The Celtics just had the first guard since Gary Payton to win Defensive Player of the Year on their roster in Marcus Smart.

Now, it looks like Derrick White is trying to follow in his footsteps. The pairing of White and Jrue Holiday has been giving opposing backcourts fits so far this season, and the former’s stats have been quite ridiculous as a result.

White has racked up 10 combined blocks and steals through three games, hitting this over with just one of those categories in each of Boston’s matchups. Tonight, the Celtics are hosting the Pacers. Indiana could be without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, which does impact the outlook of this prop slightly.

Boston blew out Washington on Monday, with the starters resting the entire fourth quarter. If Haliburton sits, there’s a chance we see a similar result tonight, which would obviously limit White’s playing time and overall opportunity to rack up stocks.

That said, the Pacers have been playing teams tough so far this year, and they ALWAYS seem to bring the energy against Boston. I feel comfortable rolling with this prop with or without Haliburton, and I love the value at -125.

Zion Williamson Over 24.5 Points at Thunder (-120)

I think we’re finally due for the “Oh, THERE’S Zion!” game tonight.

The superstar has been flirting with putting up huge numbers throughout the first three contests of the season, but his relatively conservative shot volume has limited his scoring output thus far.

On Wednesday, Zion is drawing a matchup so favorable he shouldn’t be able to resist putting up 20-plus shots. Simply put, the Thunder do not have a player capable of guarding him.

OKC has an interesting decision to make: start Chet Holmgren on Williamson or Jonas Valanciunas? Either way, I think the skinny 7-footer is in danger of getting into serious foul trouble quickly. After Chet, the Thunder have a handful of guys they could theoretically throw at Zion, including Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng, but none of them are capable of containing the star forward.

I expect Williamson to fully take advantage of this opportunity.

