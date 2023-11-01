Picks, predictions for 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix

The F1 calendar is winding down with just three races to go, and up next is the Brazilian Grand Prix, scheduled for noon ET on Sunday, November 5. Below, we’ll run through Dive in some of our top picks and predictions for the 2023 Brazilian GP with odds and props listed at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen to win (-400)

There’s no doubt about it, these are hefty odds to lay for a single driver to win the race. However, we have been routinely making this pick with Verstappen, and it keeps cashing. In fact, it has cashed 16-of-19 times this season to be exact. Verstappen is in a class of his own right now, and he hasn’t slowed down even after clinching the drivers’ championship. If you aren’t a fan of laying these odds, you can parlay it with the pick below for -104 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lewis Hamilton podium finish (-175)

Hamilton isn’t nearly the driver he was a few years ago, but he’s still a consistent performer who has reached the podium in five of his last 12 races. Hamilton seems to be trending up as well, coming through with a comfortable runner-up finish last week at the Mexican Grand Prix. Hamilton has locked in two straight podium finishes at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and the stage is set for him to make it three in a row.

McLaren double top-6 finish (+130)

It feels like Lando Norris is a safe bet to finish in the top six, as DraftKings Sportsbook gives him -500 odds to accomplish that feat. I’m more concerned with his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who has been inconsistent following a commendable mid-season surge. In that period, he impressively secured four top-six finishes over eight races, even notching back-to-back podium appearances. Unfortunately, his momentum took a hit with a “DNF” at the United States Grand Prix, followed by an 8th place finish in Mexico last week. Still, given the capabilities of his car, Piastri has every chance to make it to the top six, provided he steers clear of bad luck and races to his true potential.