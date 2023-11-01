NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 1

With 13 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of great DFS value options to plug into lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks, $4,900

After a relatively lackluster opener, Hunter has been on fire for the Hawks. He’s going to get heavy minutes as a starting wing, especially if Trae Young ends up sitting out Wednesday’s game. Hunter is averaging 27.8 DKFP and gets a matchup against the Wizards, who rank last in the league in fantasy points allowed to forwards.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

Mitchell is set to start with De’Aaron Fox sidelined, and the point guard is an excellent value add in this spot. The Kings are one of the top offensive teams in the league, so Mitchell will be in a good place to deliver a strong fantasy showing. In 28 career starts, Mitchell averaged 15.2 points, 6.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons, $4,600

If you want consistency at a bargain price, Burks is an automatic add. The veteran guard is averaging 26.2 DKFP, and has topped 25 DKFP in the last three contests. The matchup against Portland is tough with the Blazers ranking fifth in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, but Burks is in good form and should provide a nice boost for your lineup.