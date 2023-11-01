Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

With a massive 13-game slate on tap Wednesday in the NBA, it can be difficult to decide which player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 51.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Bulls (-105)

Doncic has been on an absolute heater to begin the 2023-24 season. The Mavericks guard has topped this line in each of his contests this year, so there’s no reason to stop backing him now. The Bulls rank 25th in rebounds allowed, 25th in assists allowed and 17th in points allowed. This is too good a matchup for Doncic to not back.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 5.5 rebounds vs. Pelicans (+110)

The Thunder guard is primarily known for his scoring and has hit 30+ points in two games so far, but his rebounding numbers have been far more impressive. He’s averaging 8.0 rebounds per game, and has gone over this line in two of the team’s three contests so far. At plus-money, this is a nice prop to back in Wednesday’s action.

Damian Lillard under 3.5 3-pointers vs. Raptors (+105)

Lillard has gone under this line in the last two games, and only barely topped this mark in the opener. The Raptors have been a solid defensive unit to begin the season and do an excellent job protecting the perimeter. Toronto ranks first in opponent 3-point percentage and is tied for third in opponent made triples. Lillard is a star and can get hot, but look for the Raptors to contain him tonight.