Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Lakers on Wednesday, November 1

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) will look to continue their dominance over the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) when the two franchises renew their rivalry Wednesday evening. The Clippers have won a whopping 11 straight in this head-to-head matchup.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back for the Clippers. Cam Reddish is probable for the Lakers, while Rui Hachimura is doubtful and Jarred Vanderbilt is out.

The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 226. The Lakers are -218 on the moneyline, while the Clippers are priced at +180.

Clippers vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +5.5

There are now rules in place against resting stars in nationally televised games, which apply to George and Leonard here. We’ll see how the Clippers play this with the injury report, but in theory they can only sit one of the two. That’s enough firepower to keep this game close. The Lakers have been abysmal in this rivalry of late as mentioned above, losing 11 in a row. However, if the Clippers find a way to sit both George and Leonard, the Lakers are the better moneyline bet.

Over/Under: Under 226

Seven of the last 11 games in this rivalry have gone under this number, including the first two meetings a season ago. There’s uncertainty for the stars, and the Clippers will have some fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers rank 18th in points per game so far, which is a sign they haven’t completely clicked offensively. On top of all this, the Clippers rank first in defensive rating while the Lakers are in decent shape at 13th. Take the under for this game, even if George and Leonard suit up.