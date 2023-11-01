Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Warriors on Wednesday, November 1

The Sacramento Kings (2-1) will meet the Golden State Warriors (3-1) for the second time in the 2023-24 season Wednesday. The first meeting between these teams resulted in a 122-114 Golden State win behind 41 points from Stephen Curry.

De’Aaron Fox, who scored 39 points in that loss, is out indefinitely with an ankle sprain. Klay Thompson and Dario Saric are probable for Golden State, while Jonathan Kuminga is questionable due to a knee issue.

The Warriors are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.5. Golden State is -285 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +230.

Kings vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +7

Even though Fox is out, the Kings have a solid replacement option for the interim with Davion Mitchell. Sacramento has remained a high-powered offensive team like last season, while Golden State is largely dependent on Curry’s production to have a potent offense. The Warriors have covered in their three wins, but they were underdogs in two of those contests. The Kings have proven they can get wins on the road against this particular opponent, and should keep this close enough to cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

Given Curry’s form, it’s safe to expect the Warriors to have a strong scoring night. The Kings, even with Fox sidelined, should be able to deliver another big offensive showing. Sacramento is tied for first in points per game, while Golden State ranks 11th. Take the over on this total.