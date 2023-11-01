Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Mavericks on Wednesday, November 1

The Chicago Bulls (2-2) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center, with Luka Doncic and company looking to remain undefeated on the season.

For Chicago, Zach LaVine (back) is dealing with an ailment but is probable to play Wednesday night. For Dallas, Kyrie Irving (foot) remains questionable after he sat out the last game with a left foot sprain.

The Mavericks are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 224. Dallas is -198 on the moneyline while Chicago is +164.

Bulls vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -5

Dallas is undefeated to start the season and is 2-1 against the spread, albeit 0-1 when at home. The Bulls are just 1-3 ATS, and 1-1 away from the United Center. While Irving’s playing status is impactful, it’s tough to ignore the Mavericks’ scoring efficiency to start the year. They rank eighth in the league with an average scoring margin of +9.0, while Chicago has a net rating of -6.9.

Even if Irving sits out, Doncic should be enough for the Mavericks to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 224

Every game for the Mavericks so far has finished over the point total, which is likely a factor of how they’re scoring the ball. Dallas is tied for first in the NBA as the team scores at a clip of 125.3 PPG, and has the league’s best offensive rating at 121.5. Chicago is 17th in defensive rating (111.5) but as long as the Mavericks keep scoring with ease, take the over in this matchup.