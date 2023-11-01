Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday, November 1

The Denver Nuggets (4-0) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) in a rematch of last year’s first-round Western Conference playoff series. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center. The reigning champs are looking to keep their undefeated record alive with a potential 5-0 start.

There are no notable injury designations for the Nuggets, with only Jay Huff (ribs) listed as questionable. For the Timberwolves, Shake Milton (foot) and Jaden McDaniels (calf) are listed as probable to play for Wednesday’s clash.

The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites and -135 on the moneyline. The Timberwolves are +114 moneyline underdogs, and the combined point total is set at 219.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -2.5

Denver is an even 2-2 against the spread this season, while Minnesota is 1-2 to start the year. The defending champs boast the second-highest average scoring margin this season, and they’ve been equally impressive on the road, outscoring their opponents by +18.5.

Although the Timberwolves have the NBA’s seventh-best defensive rating, take the Nuggets, whose depth should help them win and cover the spread in this matchup.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

Every game for the Nuggets this season has finished under the point total, and Wednesday’s matchup feels unlikely to buck the trend. Denver has the second-best scoring defense in the NBA, limiting opponents to 102 PPG. Minnesota’s seventh-best defensive rating is equally impressive, which means a tightly contested affair could be on full display in this matchup.