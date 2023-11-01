Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Thunder on Wednesday, November 1

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) head on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) on Wednesday, November 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Paycom Center, as the Pelicans look to rebound from a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

For New Orleans, Brandon Ingram (knee) remains questionable after he was held out of Sunday’s game due to right knee soreness. Oklahoma City is relatively healthy heading into Wednesday night, but Jaylin Williams (hamstring) is still out with a right hamstring strain.

The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 227.5. Oklahoma City is -166 on the moneyline while New Orleans is +140.

Pelicans vs. Thunder, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -3.5

Both teams have been strong against the spread to begin the season, with the Pelicans sporting a 2-1 record and the Thunder sitting at 3-1. The absence of Alvarado, and the possibility of Ingram being out, could be a hit to New Orleans’ depth. With the Thunder at home and relatively healthy, it’s hard to pick against Oklahoma City covering the spread.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

The Thunder are scoring at a clip of 112.8 PPG, which is good for 13th in the NBA, but it remains to be seen whether the Pelicans can match the scoring output, especially with Ingram’s uncertain playing status. New Orleans ranks 27th in scoring with an average of 103 PPG, but that could dip if Ingram isn’t in the lineup.

The Pelicans also rank sixth in defensive rating, limiting their opponents to 106.5 points per 100 possessions. If anything, we could see New Orleans ramp up the defensive intensity, setting up the point total to finish under.