Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Heat on Wednesday, November 1

The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) travel to face the Miami Heat (1-3) Wednesday from Kaseya Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Heat will look to remain undefeated at home in their second contest from South Beach.

For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) is doubtful after exiting the last game with an injury, making it unlikely he’ll suit up for Wednesday. Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (calf) remain out. The latter has an expected return date in the middle of November.

As for the Heat, Caleb Martin (knee) remains out after missing the last three games with left knee tendinitis. Bam Adebayo (hip) is probable after sitting out Miami’s previous game with a left hip contusion, while Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable.

The Heat are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -238 on the moneyline. The Nets are +195 moneyline underdogs, and the total sits at 222.5.

Nets vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6

Both teams are banged up heading into Wednesday night, but as long as Butler and Tyler Herro are on the floor for Miami, it gives them the scoring advantage over Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons and the Nets. Miami has been outscored when on the road, but the Heat have proven much better at home with a +1.0 average scoring margin. The team with the more talent should win out, setting up the Heat to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

The Nets’ 120.7 offensive rating ranks third in the NBA during the early season, but that mark has to take a hit with Dinwiddie unlikely to play Wednesday. Miami tends to pick up the defensive intensity when at home as well, and the Heat are limiting opponents to just over 100 points when at home (102 PPG allowed). With both teams banged up, it feels like a low-scoring affair will be in the works.