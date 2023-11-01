Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Raptors on Wednesday, November 1

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) head on the road for the first time this season as they face the Toronto Raptors (1-3) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena, and the Raptors will look to snap a three-game losing skid against Milwaukee.

For Milwaukee, MarJon Beauchamp (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday night. As for Toronto, Precious Achiuwa (groin) is doubtful to take the court, while Christian Koloko (lung) is listed as out.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and -218 on the moneyline. The Raptors are +180 moneyline underdogs, and the combined point total is set at 223.5.

Bucks vs. Raptors, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -5.5

The season is young, but the Bucks are 1-2 against the spread this season while the Raptors are 2-2. Toronto is 1-2 ATS at home, while Milwaukee will tip off its first road game of the season. In their two wins so far, the Bucks boast an averaging scoring margin of +4.5 and as long as their core three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton are on the court, it’s hard to pick against them overwhelming the Raptors when it comes to offensive firepower.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The point total has finished under in three of the Raptors’ four games this season, and that trend is likely a result of Toronto’s inefficient offense. The Raptors are averaging just 99.5 PPG, which is last in the NBA, and simultaneously boast a 30th-ranked offensive rating. Toronto simply does not have enough talent to match the Bucks bucket for bucket, so unless the Raptors flip the switch, a high-scoring affair between these two feels unlikely.