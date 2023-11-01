Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 9

Week 8 saw a handful of tight ends finish with 20-plus fantasy points, with the likes of George Kittle and Sam LaPorta coming as no surprise. But interestingly enough, it was Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride who led as TE1 in PPR fantasy scoring, having gone for 25.5 points this past week. With four teams on the bye this week, it gives more cause to look ahead and scout which tight end matchups are most favorable.

Here are a few of the best fantasy tight end matchups to leverage in Week 9.

Fantasy football, Week 9: Best TE Matchups

Dalton Kincaid vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The rookie first-rounder has put up fantasy performances of 15.5 and 17.5 PPR points over the last two weeks and has an excellent opportunity to make it three straight games. Kincaid will face a Bengals defense that is giving up the most fantasy points on average to opposing tight ends (9.9 PPG). With several tight ends on the bye this week, don’t be surprised to see Kincaid finish as a possible top-five positional player in fantasy scoring.

Jake Ferguson vs. Philadelphia Eagles

After two prior quiet single-digit fantasy performances, Ferguson bounced back with a 14.7 PPR fantasy performance after finding the end zone against the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia is allowing just 7.4 fantasy points per game to tight end this season, but they’re fresh off allowing Logan Thomas to go for six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, which equated to 16.4 PPR fantasy points.

With the Cowboys suddenly finding their groove, Ferguson’s fantasy ceiling is enticing when looking ahead to Week 9.

Gerald Everett vs. New York Jets

Everett was ruled out Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, but perhaps the added rest will give him ample time to suit up for a favorable Week 9 matchup with the New York Jets. Before Week 8, Everett logged back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances of 10.8 and 11.6 points. The Jets are allowing 9.1 fantasy points per game to the tight end position, which ranks fourth-most in the NFL.

A stout secondary, headlined by Sauce Gardner may give the likes of Keenan Allen fits, but that could open the door for Justin Herbert to look for his tight ends often.