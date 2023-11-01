Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 9

Week 8 was chock full of notable performances from fantasy wide receivers, with 13 wideouts logging 20-plus fantasy points in PPR scoring formats. CeeDee Lamb led the way with a commanding 41.0 PPR fantasy points, while last weekend’s action saw some breakout performances as well, not limited to Jahan Dotson’s 24.8 PPR fantasy points, which was good for WR7 in Week 8.

There’s never a better time to prepare for what’s ahead, so here are the best fantasy wide receiver matchups to consider as the NFL turns the page toward Week 9.

Fantasy football, Week 9: Best WR Matchups

Mike Evans vs. Houston Texans

Evans finished with a relatively quiet 12.9 PPR fantasy points last week, but after a few extra days of rest, will welcome a matchup with the Texans in Week 9. Houston is allowing 16.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, but their 23rd-ranked pass defense is allowing an average of 236.1 yards per game through the air this season.

So long as Baker Mayfield can connect with him, Evans has the potential to finish as a top-10 fantasy WR for Week 9.

Chris Olave vs. Chicago Bears

With Michael Thomas commanding the short yardage routes and Rashid Shaheed operating as the deep threat, it allows Olave to take advantage of a porous Bears secondary in Week 9. Chicago is allowing 22.5 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers while boasting a 30th-ranked pass defense that allows 262.3 yards per game through the air on average.

Olave managed just 9.6 PPR fantasy points last week, but led the team with nine targets, highlighting his role in the offense and the fact that Derek Carr can look his way more often than not.

Jahan Dotson vs. New England Patriots

It took a little while, but the Commanders’ wideout is finally looking like the breakout candidate many expected him to be in year two. Dotson has seen eight-plus targets in back-to-back games, and with Sam Howell leading the league in dropbacks so far, Washington’s pass-heavy offense is ripe for fantasy upside, and that includes Dotson.

He’ll face a traditionally stout Patriots defense in Week 9, however, New England is allowing 23.0 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers this season. That ranks as the 12th-most in the NFL, and their 17th-ranked pass defense is more or less average in comparison. Plus, fellow wideout Curtis Samuel (toe) exited early in Week 8, so if he’s at all limited this weekend, it opens the door for Dotson.