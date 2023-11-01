Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 9

Sam Howell was the best fantasy quarterback last week with 32 fantasy points against the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, really. As if that wasn’t enough to knock your socks off, Will Levis finished sixth among signal-callers with 26.6 fantasy points.

Instead of wondering what alternate universe we have fallen into, I recommend looking toward the potential breakout candidates at the quarterback position for Week 9. Below, we’ll run through the best QB matchups to find some of those potential gems.

Fantasy football, Week 9: Best QB Matchups

Dak Prescott at Philadelphia Eagles

Sometimes people skip the introduction of articles and scroll down to the meat and potatoes. That’s more than fine. However, if you did that for this article, you would’ve missed the part where I mentioned that Sam Howell posted 32 fantasy points against the Eagles last week.

Philadelphia has now allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, partly because they funnel production to the air and force teams into passing situations. No matter how you slice it, Prescott checks into this favorable matchup fresh off his best two performances of the season.

Derek Carr vs. Chicago Bears

It appears that Carr’s shoulder is feeling better, as the Saints QB has thrown for 300+ yards in three straight games. There’s a realistic chance he makes it four in a row against an exploitable Chicago Bears defense that has allowed the fourth most fantasy points per game to the quarterback position.

Justin Herbert put together a masterful performance against the Bears on Sunday Night Football last week. It’s safe to say that Carr is a few rungs down from Herbert, but he has been throwing the ball much better with capable pass-catchers to pounce on this matchup.

Mac Jones vs. Washington Commanders

I was tempted to place Jones at the top of this list, but I thought that might be a bit jolting. Yes, Jones carries risks, and that would be the case even if the Patriots played the UMass Minutemen this weekend. Still, the Pats QB has racked up 433 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception in two most recent games. As the prophetic meme goes: it ain’t much but it’s honest work.

Now, facing the Commanders’ defense — which has allowed the second most fantasy points per games to quarterbacks — Jones could impress. Even quarterbacks like Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Desmond Ridder have registered commendable figures against them, there’s a good chance Jones could “shine” in this matchup.