Breaking down target leaders at each position for fantasy football from Week 8

The NFL season just keeps cruising as we’re already heading into Week 9. If you’re curious about how your fantasy roster is looking and has been performing throughout the first half of the season, it’s useful to check the league-wide target leaders at each position to see how your team is faring. Especially if you’re in a PPR league, target counts for offensive players can go a long way in making the best choices for your lineups each week.

Here are the target leaders for Week 8, broken out by wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

Wide receiver target leaders

1. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, 14

2. Diontae Johnson, Steelers, 14

3. DK Metcalf, Seahawks, 14

4. Garrett Wilson, Jets, 13

5. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, 13

Week 8 was a season high in targets for all of the top three who came in tied on 14 each. CeeDee has only hit double-digit targets twice this season, averaging just 8.0 targets per game through his first seven outings. Diontae Johnson is making his comeback after a hamstring injury left him sidelined for four games, but his Week 8 performance was his best of the season as he hauled in eight of his 14 targets for 85 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. was tied with Tyreek Hill on 13 targets last week, while Stefon Diggs saw 12 from Josh Allen for the second week in a row. Diggs is notable since he’s seen 11+ targets in six of his eight games and is clearly the go-to receiver in Buffalo.

Tight end target leaders

1. Trey McBride, Cardinals, 14

2. George Kittle, 49ers, 11

3. Sam LaPorta, Lions, 10

4. Evan Engram, Jaguars, 10

5. Cole Kmet, Bears, 10

Somehow Travis Kelce wasn’t in the top five this week, as he saw just nine targets in the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos. Trey McBride came out on top this week with a season-high 14 targets, catching 10 of them for 95 yards and a touchdown, finishing as the TE2 just behind Saints TE Taysom Hill.

In fact, each player in the top five logged season highs in targets aside from Sam LaPorta, who has seen 11 targets twice before. Kelce is still leading the league in average targets per game with 9.7, while TJ Hockenson comes in just behind him with 8.5.

Running back leaders

1. Breece Hall, Jets, 9

2. Austin Ekeler, Chargers, 8

3. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, 7

4. Rachaad White, Buccaneers, 7

5. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars, 6

Breece Hall led the pack this week as he logged a season-high nine targets while hauling in 21.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues, finishing as the WR7 for the week. He even scored his first receiving touchdown of the season, performing better in the air than he did in the running game in their win over the Giants. Christian McCaffrey also saw a bump in the passing game with seven targets and a touchdown, turning in a big 29.8 points in PPR leagues.

Just outside the top five was Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who logged five targets but has been steadily involved in the passing game through his six appearances. While he’s averaging 5.5 targets per game, he saw a season-high 10 in Week 7 and nine targets in Week 2, making him a must-have RB in PPR leagues. He finished as the RB1 in PPR rankings last week, bringing in 29.9 fantasy points.