Top 34 TE fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 9

We are heading into Week 9 of the NFL season. Through the first two months of the season, Travis Kelce remains atop the tight end leaderboards in PPR scoring formats. He is followed by T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews and George Kittle. Here is how we are approaching tight ends in Week 9 PPR leagues.

Bye this week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injury news to monitor

Darren Waller was ruled out early in last week’s game and continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is injured and considered questionable to play this week.

Streaming options for Week 9

This week, Luke Musgrave is worth a start as the Los Angeles Rams defense allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

He is a riskier play, but Tyler Conklin does have a good matchup against the Chargers defense that allows the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Week 9 fantasy football TE rankings