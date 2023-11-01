Top 104 WR fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 9

Eight weeks of the NFL season are in the books. Tyreek Hill leads all wide receivers with 211.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He has a near 30-point lead over second-place WR A.J. Brown. Stefon Diggs, Puka Nacua and Ja’Marr Chase round out the top five. Here is how we are approaching the wide receiver position in Week 9 PPR fantasy football leagues.

Bye this week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injury news to monitor

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London sustained a groin injury in his last game and could miss this week’s game. He had steadily been improving, and the likely quarterback change to Taylor Heinicke would benefit him if he could play. New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker is in the league’s concussion protocol.

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods is doubtful to play this week, which could lead to a big game for Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Nacua could have a light practice week as he is dealing with some knee swelling.

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel has missed back-to-back games due to a fractured shoulder. Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was limited to begin the short week and is dealing with a toe injury. Curtis Samuel also has a toe injury for the Washington Commanders.

Streaming options for Week 9

The Philadelphia Eagles allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. CeeDee Lamb is a must-start, but Brandin Cooks has a fantastic matchup this week and is worth a flex.

Demario Douglas should be in Week 9 fantasy football lineups. Washington traded its two best pass rushers, and quarterback Mac Jones should have all day to throw. Kendrick Bourne is done for the season, and Douglas finished with five receptions for 25 yards on seven targets.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has shown he can be counted on in good matchups. The Chargers allow the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, making Wilson worthy of the starting lineup once again.

Week 9 fantasy football WR rankings