Top 80 RB fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 9

We have made it to Week 9 of the NFL season. While it may not feel like it, we are over halfway to the fantasy football playoffs. As we head into this week Christian McCaffrey is the top running back in fantasy football. He and Travis Etienne Jr. are on bye this week atop the leaderboard, but Raheem Mostert, Zack Moss and D’Andre Swift will all look to pass them.

Bye this week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injury news to monitor

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery missed another game last week, but rookie Jahmyr Gibbs finally had the breakout game we were all waiting for.

On the short week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is considered questionable for the game with an ankle injury.

Streaming options for Week 9

The Carolina Panthers allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They will face the Indianapolis Colts this week, meaning that backup running back Zack Moss should still be in your lineup alongside Jonathan Taylor.

On the other side of the ball, Miles Sanders only had two carries in his last game as he is getting worked back into the backfield after an injury. I think he gets more work this week.

Similarly, the Arizona Cardinals allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt should be started this week after Hunt found the endzone again in Week 8.

Week 9 fantasy football RB rankings