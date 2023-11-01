 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Brazilian Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico Photo by Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula One gears up for the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo this weekend. Set your clocks for the main race at noon ET on Sunday, November 5, preceded by practice and qualifying rounds on Friday and the exhilarating sprint race on Saturday.

The odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook reveals a predictable frontrunner for Sunday’s Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen boasts heavy -400 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This comes after a stellar season where he’s clinched the driver’s championship, having won 16 of the 19 races up to this point. However, it’s worth noting that Verstappen missed the podium in last year’s Brazilian GP, where he settled for a 6th place finish.

In his rearview mirror on the odds board is Lewis Hamilton, the second favorite at +850. Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen in last week’s Mexican GP and was a close contender in the 2022 Brazilian GP as well.

Next, Lando Norris checks in with +1100 odds, while the defending champion of last year’s Brazilian GP, George Russell, carries +1800 odds to retain his crown.

2023 Brazilian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -400
Lewis Hamilton +850
Lando Norris +1100
George Russell +1800
Sergio Perez +2000
Charles Leclerc +2500
Oscar Piastri +3000
Carlos Sainz +3000
Fernando Alonso +15000
Yuki Tsunoda +40000
Valtteri Bottas +40000
Pierre Gasly +40000
Lance Stroll +40000
Esteban Ocon +40000
Daniel Ricciardo +40000
Alexander Albon +40000
Nico Hulkenberg +70000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Logan Sargeant +80000

More From DraftKings Network