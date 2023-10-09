Diamondbacks shock Dodgers again, take 2-0 NLDS lead back to Arizona

In the end, no matter how hard they tried, the Los Angeles Dodgers simply couldn’t muster up the old Dodger Stadium magic. It wasn’t quite the disaster that Clayton Kershaw suffered in Game 1, but another poor performance from a starting pitcher led to another early deficit and another loss for L.A. on Monday night, as Zac Gallen and the suddenly-scorching Diamondbacks bullpen sealed a 4-2 win that gives Arizona a 2-0 stranglehold on this NLDS headed back home.

Coming into the postseason, the rotation was far and away the Dodgers’ biggest question mark, given injuries to Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin and the suspension of Julio Urias. After just two games, it’s obvious that those fears were well-founded: 48 hours after Clayton Kershaw failed to get out of the first inning, rookie Bobby Miller failed to get out of the second, putting Los Angeles in an early 3-0 hole that they would never be able to climb out of.

Much like Saturday, it was the top of Arizona’s order wreaking havoc, as Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Tommy Pham all reached base to start the game. A sac fly and a fielder’s choice drove in the first two runs, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. capping off the three-run rally with an RBI base hit:

First inning déjà vu. pic.twitter.com/cctNYiIZFq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 10, 2023

That immediately took the wind out of the sails of a Dodger Stadium crowd desperate for some early signs of life, and it gave Zac Gallen all the run support he would need. The righty sailed through the early portion of the game, allowing just one run on one hit (a J.D. Martinez solo homer) and one walk through four innings. He faced his first real trouble in the fifth, with Mookie Betts coming to the plate with two men on and one out. But again L.A.’s much-ballyhooed top of the order came up small: Betts banged into a fielder’s choice on the first pitch he saw, and Freddie Freeman was frozen on a curveball for an inning-ending strikeout.

The Dodgers would eventually chase Gallen in the sixth on consecutive singles from Max Muncy and Martinez. A base hit from Enrique Hernandez got L.A. to within two runs, but again, they couldn’t quite come up with the big swing they needed, as Kolten Wong grounded out against Ryan Thompson — just one of several unheralded Arizona relievers who’s pitching out of his mind right now — to end the frame.

From there, things were surprisingly ho-hum, the Dodgers failing to even put a runner into scoring position in the final three innings thanks to a pair of double-play balls. Given the state of L.A.’s pitching, they were always going to need their lineup to show up in a big way to make a deep October run, and Betts, Freeman, Will Smith and Muncy — a combined 2-for-15 with a walk tonight — have gone ice cold at the worst possible time. And the perils of an injury-ravaged rotation mean that there are no stoppers on the horizon: Dave Roberts’ pitching decisions only get tougher from here, with Lance Lynn or an unproven youngster like Ryan Pepiot the only viable options in what is now a must-win game.

The D-backs, meanwhile, have suddenly figured out a postseason formula. Off days mean that the team can maximize Gallen and Merrill Kelly, shielding the underbelly of their rotation, and this unheralded bullpen has morphed into a monster over the past few games. Hardly anyone gave Arizona a chance entering this series, but they’re the team with a top of the order that makes life miserable for opposing pitchers, and they’re the team whose pitchers have stood tall in pressure moments. They deserve this 2-0 lead, and they’ll have the chance to punch their first ticket to the NLCS since 2007 with a win back home at Chase Field in Game 3.

Rookie Brandon Pfaadt will likely get the starting assignment in that one, and while any game without Gallen or Kelly represents a great opportunity for the Dodgers, the D-backs did manage to win Pfaadt’s Wild Card series start thanks to a heroic bullpen effort. They’ll have all hands on deck once again on Wednesday, with first pitch is set for 9:07 p.m. ET.