Amazing Michael Harris II catch sparks wild double play to seal Braves’ Game 2 win

Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves had already given us everything we could’ve possibly hoped for between two bitter rivals — and then, in the top of the ninth, it managed to one-up itself.

The Braves — held hitless for five-plus innings by Zack Wheeler — had just taken a 5-4 lead in the bottom half of the eighth inning on a dramatic two-run homer from third baseman Austin Riley. But A.J. Minter walked Bryce Harper to lead off the ninth, putting the tying run on first base. Raisel Iglesias retired J.T. Realmuto, bringing Nick Castellanos to the plate with one out. And then all hell broke loose:

Off the bat, it looked like Castellanos might have a game-tying extra-base hit or even a go-ahead homer. Atlanta center fielder Michael Harris II, however, had other ideas. Not only did Harris II track the ball down at the wall for a spectacular leaping catch, but he also got it back into the infield quickly in an effort to double off Bryce Harper — who hadn’t tagged up, hoping to score from first should the ball drop. It looked like Harper might get bailed out when Harris II’s throw ate up cut-off man Ozzie Albies, rolling into the middle of the infield. Again, though, Riley played the hero: The third baseman was exactly where he needed to be, backing up the throw quickly and firing over to first just in time to get Harper and end the game.

It’s hard to overstate just how massive a sequence that was. A loss would have just about put a fork in MLB’s best team during the regular season, needing to win both games at a rabid Citizens Bank Park to keep hope alive. Now, though, and Atlanta has new life headed into Game 3, with a chance to ensure a Game 5 back at Truist Park if they can just steal one game in Philly.

It’s a turn of events made all the more stunning for how the night started for the Braves. For the second game in a row, Atlanta’s record-setting offense was stymied by Philly’s pitching staff — this time righty Zack Wheeler, who added another great start to his increasingly ridiculous postseason resume. Wheeler was absolutely dominant early, striking out six of the first seven batters he faced and holding the Braves hitless through 5.2 innings.

Zack Wheeler brought the heat in the 1st striking out the side! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/zBwQvEewLO — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2023

Ozzie Albies finally broke up the no-no bid with a single that scored Ronald Acuna Jr. all the way from first, but Wheeler would rebound to get out of the inning without further damage. Philly went to the seventh holding a 4-1 lead, just nine outs away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead back home.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson sent Wheeler back out to start the seventh, a defensible decision given that he was only at 85 pitches and had successfully mowed through the heart of the Braves order twice already. The third time, however, wasn’t the charm: Matt Olson led off with a single, and after a Marcell Ozuna strikeout, catcher Travis d’Arnaud got Atlanta right back into the game with a two-run homer to left.

That would be Wheeler’s final pitch of the night, his final line — 6.1 innings, three hits, three runs (two earned), 10 Ks — somehow not even indicative of just how well he pitched. Still, Philly was hanging on to a one-run lead, with an elite bullpen ready to go after an off day on Sunday. Lefty Jose Alvarado was the first to get the call and did the job, ending the seventh on two strikeouts before retiring Harris II to start the eighth. From there, Thomson opted to play the matchups, bringing in righty Jeff Hoffman with the right-handed Ronald Acuna Jr. coming up.

Hoffman plunked Acuna, but a weak groundout from Albies brought the Phils just one out away from getting out of the inning — and handing the ball to closer Craig Kimbrel for the ninth. Riley, however, flipped the script:

A Braves team that had been resoundingly outplayed the entire night suddenly had a lead, with their world-beating offense finally playing like it had all year. From there, things would go to the ninth, where Harris II’s (and Riley’s) heroics would seal the deal.

In addition to a ridiculous play from Harris II, much is likely to be made of Harper’s baserunning, specifically whether he shoulders some of the blame for straying too far from first base. On replay, though, it’s hard to blame him: It took an extraordinary effort to turn that ball from a hit into an out, and it’s understandable that Harper was focused on getting as much of a head start as he could in an attempt to score on the play. Could he have stayed on the first-base side of second and probably made it back? Sure, but with Acuna Jr. right there, it’s unlikely that he would’ve made it home safely had the ball dropped in.

In any event, the scene will now head to Citizens Bank Park for what sets up to be a barnburner of a Game 3. Philly was a house of horrors for Atlanta last October, and they’ve shown signs of life for all of three innings so far in this series. We know how deep and dangerous this Braves team is, though, and if the ninth inning was the spark that gets them going, the whole league is on notice. Aaron Nola will get the ball for the Phils, while Atlanta has yet to announce a starter with Charlie Morton on the IL. First pitch on Wednesday night is set for 5:07 p.m. ET.