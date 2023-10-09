College football, Week 7 injury report: Riley Leonard, Cam Rising among players to monitor

As Week 7 of the college football season approaches, we take a look at some of the most prominent injuries affecting top teams this week. Take a look at who is out for the season and who may be returning soon.

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona

De Laura missed Arizona’s game against Washington in Week 5 with an ankle injury, and remained out in the Wildcats’ triple-overtime thriller against USC. Backup Noah Fifita filled in, and while Arizona has now lost two in a row, both have been close, hard-fought games against top-10 teams. Fifita threw five TDs against USC. The Wildcats face Washington State this week.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

Leonard was injured on Duke’s final play in their loss to Notre Dame in Week 5. He was tackled and fumbled the ball, and his leg was caught up underneath a defender in the final moments of the game. The injury is reportedly a high ankle sprain that will keep Leonard out for several weeks. Duke had a bye in Week 6, and they face NC State in Week 7. He is reportedly making progress.

Riley is dealing with an ankle. Day-to-day, "making really strong progress."



"I do think the outlook for him is really positive for the rest of the season." — Devils Illustrated (@DukeRivals) October 9, 2023

Cam Rising, QB, Utah

Rising remains out as he continues to rehab from an ACL injury that he sustained in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. The Utes suffered their first loss of the season against Oregon State in Week 5 and had a bye in Week 6. Backups Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes have filled in for the Utes in his absence. It is unclear when — or if — he plans to return.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter remains out with a liver injury that he sustained against Colorado State. He has not played since Week 3, and sat out of the Buffaloes’ win over Arizona State this weekend. They face Stanford in Week 6, and the timeline for Hunter’s return looks like it will center around their matchup against UCLA at the end of October.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels missed yet another game for the Kansas Jayhawks after re-aggravating a back injury, but Jason Bean led the Jayhawks to a massive 51-22 win over UCF. Bean and the Kansas team needed this after their loss to Texas in Week 5. Daniels’ timeline for return is unclear.

Jaden Rashada, QB, Arizona State

Rashada remains out for ASU with an undisclosed injury. He is expected to be out for several more weeks, and the Sun Devils could end up redshirting him this season. Backup Drew Pyne is also out with several injuries, so Trenton Bourguet is starting for the time being. Bourguet passed for 335 yards against Colorado in Week 6.

Chandler Morris, QB, TCU

Morris will reportedly be out for several weeks after sustaining an MCL injury against Iowa State in Week 6. TCU lost the game to move to 3-3 on the season. His timeline for return is unclear, as he has sustained an injury to this same knee before, and Josh Hoover will start in his place going forward.