Daniel Jones’ return ‘optimistic’ ahead of Week 6 vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sustained a neck injury in the Giants’ Week 5 game against the Dolphins that sent him to the sidelines for the remainder of the day, but head coach Brian Daboll is “optimistic” that Jones will be able to return for their Week 6 matchup agains the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Jones struggled mightily against the Dolphins in Week 5 before his injury. He finished the day with 119 passing yards and no touchdowns. Jones has added up just two passing TDs and six interceptions so far this season.

If he remains out or limited, we can expect to see backup Tyrod Taylor on the field. Taylor has not seen much playing time this season, but came out against the Dolphins and completed eight passes for 86 yards. The Giants did not score a single offensive touchdown in their Week 5 game. If you’re a fantasy manager, Jones should probably stay on your bench this week, and you may want to consider keeping the Giants receivers out as well.