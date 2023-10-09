Javonte Williams limited at practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was limited at Monday practice ahead of the Broncos’ Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a short week for Denver, who will face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football this week. Williams has been dealing with a hip injury since the Broncos’ Week 4 win over the Bears, but did say he would be able to go this week. A limited practice on Monday is a decent start for him this week.

Broncos estimated Monday injury report:



DNP

DJ Jones



LIMITED

Baron Browning

Lloyd Cushenberry

Mike Purcell

Justin Simmons

Javonte Williams — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 9, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

If Williams does have a setback or just can’t get right, backup RB Jaleel McLaughlin has leapt onto the scene. The rookie, who was an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Broncos earlier this year, has taken hold of his chance with Williams out. McLaughlin has 193 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in just two weeks with the Broncos. If Williams is out or limited, go ahead and start McLaughlin.