De’Von Achane evaluated for knee injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Panthers

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is being evaluated for a knee injury, per Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Achane was injured in the Dolphins’ Week 5 game against the New York Giants. The Dolphins face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Achane has been a huge fantasy football earner over the last few weeks. He had 203 rushing yards in Week 3, 101 in Week 4, and 151 in Week 5. He has also scored seven touchdowns over the last three weeks. His absence would certainly leave a void in the Dolphins’ offense, and if he is limited or out, we can expect to see Raheem Mostert get a big week in fantasy.

Mostert has already been seeing plenty of carries. He has eight touchdowns this season, and added 65 rushing yards and a score in Week 5. Fantasy managers with Mostert on their rosters should start him this week.