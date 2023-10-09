Will Gonzaga join the Big 12? Is the fight worth the cost?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs could potentially jump to the Big 12 Conference, per a report from Seth Davis of CBS and The Messenger.

Gonzaga and the Big 12 have resumed top-level discussions about the possibility of the school joining the conference in all sports, perhaps as early as next year, multiple sources told The Messenger. The renewed push is being spearheaded by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, who presented his case for Gonzaga’s inclusion during last week’s Big 12 meetings in Dallas. Yormark made the pitch during separate sessions with the league’s athletic directors and presidents. He augmented his case with a presentation deck that laid out the data and strategy behind the potential move.

The potential move would be for all sports and not just men’s and women’s basketball, so there are plenty of logistical hurdles in a 15-team league that would span from Spokane, Washington to Morgantown, West Virginia.

Also their current home of the West Coast Conference adjusted its NCAA Tournament revenue sharing to benefit the Zags in 2019, who now receive a larger portion of the payout than having all the units they earn. Most conferences equally split all tournament units amongst schools equally, and each game played in an NCAA Tournament pays out for that year and five more at the rate of about $2 million per game over the full six-year cycle. Gonzaga would forfeit all of that revenue if they made a conference change.

But it would give the Zags a much better night-to-night competitive situation in terms of the sport that has made the small Jesuit school a national hoops power. The Big 12 was the toughest men’s basketball conference in America per KenPom three of the last five seasons, including 2022 and 2023.

With the exception of the Saint Mary’s Gaels, the WCC has failed to provide the Zags a consistent competitor. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few has consistently scheduled as tough as any team in America out of conference, mostly due to the paper-thin NET ranking of their current home. While the Zags haven’t been in danger of missing the NCAA’s even if they were stunned at the conference tournament since 2016, the lack of strength of schedule could potentially hurt in terms of seeding.

Gonzaga has been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament five times since 2013, and has reached The Big Dance for 25 consecutive years. In 2017 and 2021, their only Final Four appearances as a program, they lost in national championship game.

There are other considerations as well, including the annual conference tournament in Las Vegas where Zags fans make up well over 50% of the tickets sold all week long, and the travel for non-revenue sports is worth the potential benefits. Commercial air travel in and out of Spokane is limited, and teams such as volleyball and soccer might be forced to charter more often.

We’ll see if the math adds up for the Zags, and if they wish to make the leap from being the shark in the pool to another big fish in the much larger body of water that is the Big 12.