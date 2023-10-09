 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Big 12 trying to lure Gonzaga in coming seasons

Gonzaga is in the WCC at the moment for basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men’s National Team Practice - Manila
Mark Few of the USA Men’s Senior National Team looks on during practice on August 23, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.
If you thought conference realignment was limited to big-time college football, think again. The Big 12 is trying to lure the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the coming seasons, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Gonzaga is currently in the WCC but that basketball program has become a force under head coach Mark Few and would certainly provide a boost to any conference.

As noted by McMurphy, Gonzaga would likely have to accept a smaller revenue share because it won’t offer football as part of the athletics package. There’s also the issue of traveling to Spokane, although the distance is much more manageable for the Big 12 schools. Gonzaga was long thought to be a Pac-12 school along with Saint Mary’s before that entire conference decided to fold up shop. We’ll see if the program feels comfortable where it is right now, or if shifting conferences is required to take that final step to winning a national title.

