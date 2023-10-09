Report: Big 12 trying to lure Gonzaga in coming seasons

If you thought conference realignment was limited to big-time college football, think again. The Big 12 is trying to lure the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the coming seasons, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Gonzaga is currently in the WCC but that basketball program has become a force under head coach Mark Few and would certainly provide a boost to any conference.

Big 12 seriously considering adding Gonzaga in 2024 or '25, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by @SethDavisHoops. Decision may occur in 2 weeks, which would be “major coup” for Big 12. GU may accept less revenue (like SMU to ACC), source said.⤵️ https://t.co/rURmDOaUEz — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 9, 2023

As noted by McMurphy, Gonzaga would likely have to accept a smaller revenue share because it won’t offer football as part of the athletics package. There’s also the issue of traveling to Spokane, although the distance is much more manageable for the Big 12 schools. Gonzaga was long thought to be a Pac-12 school along with Saint Mary’s before that entire conference decided to fold up shop. We’ll see if the program feels comfortable where it is right now, or if shifting conferences is required to take that final step to winning a national title.