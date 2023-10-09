 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of this NLDS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers

Bobby Miller of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park on October 1, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled the shocker of the postseason so far in NLDS Game 1, shelling Clayton Kershaw en route to an 11-2 romp over the Dodgers. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and the rest of the heart of the D-backs’ order stayed out, scoring five runs before Kershaw had even recorded one out. They’ll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home, while the powerhouse Dodgers suddenly find themselves in a must-win game after winning 100 in the regular season.

The D-backs will turn to their ace as they look to snag a shocking 2-0 lead in this series, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) on the mound against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76). Los Angeles enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +130. The run total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Game date: Monday, Oct. 9
Game time: 9:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

