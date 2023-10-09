What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled the shocker of the postseason so far in NLDS Game 1, shelling Clayton Kershaw en route to an 11-2 romp over the Dodgers. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and the rest of the heart of the D-backs’ order stayed out, scoring five runs before Kershaw had even recorded one out. They’ll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home, while the powerhouse Dodgers suddenly find themselves in a must-win game after winning 100 in the regular season.

The D-backs will turn to their ace as they look to snag a shocking 2-0 lead in this series, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) on the mound against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76). Los Angeles enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +130. The run total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Monday, Oct. 9

Game time: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.