How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in NLDS game 2 via live stream on TBS

TBS will host Monday’s NLDS Game 2 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The D-backs will turn to their ace as they look to snag a shocking 2-0 lead in this series, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) on the mound against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76).

Arizona is starting to have some distinct team-of-destiny vibes after their rollicking 11-2 win in Game 1, the team’s third straight on the road to kick off this postseason. Corbin Carroll and Co. racked up five runs on Clayton Kershaw before the future Hall of Famer even recorded an out, and now the D-backs will have Gallen on the mound looking to take control of this series after a solid effort against Milwaukee in the Wild Card round.

L.A.’s two strengths are their offense and the back end of their bullpen, both of which get short-circuited when your starting pitching can’t even give you a chance to build a lead. Kershaw was clearly diminished by a balky shoulder, but the Dodgers are hoping for better from Miller, who’ll make his postseason debut after an excellent rookie season. If he can be at least solid, that should all Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the rest of this lineup need.

Los Angeles enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +130. The run total is set at 8.5.

live stream

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Bobby Miller

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.