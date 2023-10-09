What channel is Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2 on and when does it start

After silencing the best offense in baseball in Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies look to head back home with a commanding NLDS lead when they face off with the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 on Monday night. Philly’s pitching staff, and particularly its bullpen, was the star on Saturday, with six different pitchers handling the final 5.1 shutout innings in relief of Ranger Suarez while Bryce Harper’s homer provided some much-needed insurance. Now the Braves look to get their historic lineup back on track in order to avoid a second straight postseason defeat to their division rivals.

It’s a star-studded pitching matchup, with Phillies righty Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) going up against Atlanta lefty Max Fried (8-1, 2.55). Atlanta enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly at +136. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Monday, Oct. 9

Game time: 6:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.