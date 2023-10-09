How to watch Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS game 2 via live stream on TBS

TBS will host Saturday’s NLDS Game 2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 6:07 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a star-studded pitching matchup, with Phillies righty Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) going up against Atlanta lefty Max Fried (8-1, 2.55).

All of a sudden, it’s starting to feel like 2022 all over again in Philadelphia. The Phils showed off every bit of what might be the postseason’s best remaining bullpen in their Game 1 win, with six pitchers firing 5.1 scoreless innings in support of Ranger Suarez while Bryce Harper’s homer provided run support. Now they’ll turn to Wheeler, who was sensational in a victory of the Marlins in the Wild Card round last week.

The Braves’ record-setting offense went silent after getting a week of rest, and now one off night has the best team in baseball with its back against the wall. Fried hasn’t pitched in a couple of weeks while trying to avoid a budding blister on his left hand, but he’s been sensational when available this year, and Atlanta will have to hope that a lineup this loaded is bound to break out eventually.

Atlanta enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly at +136. The run total is set at 8.

Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 6:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves -162, Phillies +136

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.