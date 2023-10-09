 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS game 2 via live stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Monday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the Phillies and Braves.

By Chris Landers

Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

TBS will host Saturday’s NLDS Game 2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 6:07 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a star-studded pitching matchup, with Phillies righty Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) going up against Atlanta lefty Max Fried (8-1, 2.55).

All of a sudden, it’s starting to feel like 2022 all over again in Philadelphia. The Phils showed off every bit of what might be the postseason’s best remaining bullpen in their Game 1 win, with six pitchers firing 5.1 scoreless innings in support of Ranger Suarez while Bryce Harper’s homer provided run support. Now they’ll turn to Wheeler, who was sensational in a victory of the Marlins in the Wild Card round last week.

The Braves’ record-setting offense went silent after getting a week of rest, and now one off night has the best team in baseball with its back against the wall. Fried hasn’t pitched in a couple of weeks while trying to avoid a budding blister on his left hand, but he’s been sensational when available this year, and Atlanta will have to hope that a lineup this loaded is bound to break out eventually.

Atlanta enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly at +136. The run total is set at 8.

Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Max Fried
First pitch: 6:07 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Braves -162, Phillies +136
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

