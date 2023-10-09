Opening odds for 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open tees off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will return to the field in an attempt to defend his title. He tied the tournament record with a final score of -24, defeating Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith by three strokes.
He’s not the only big name joining the field, though. Kim will face stiff competition against Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis, and recent Ryder Cup winner Ludvig Aberg. Nicolai Hojgaard, Aberg’s teammate on the victorious Ryder Cup Europe squad a few weeks ago, will also head to Vegas to compete.
Tom Kim enters as the favorite to win the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +1000. Aberg is close behind at +1100, with Davis coming in at +2200 and Si Woo Kim installed at +2500.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, which tees off Thursday, October 12.
2023 Shriners Children’s Open Odds
|Golfer
|Odds to Win
|Golfer
|Odds to Win
|Tom Kim
|+1000
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1100
|Cam Davis
|+2000
|Si Woo Kim
|+2500
|Adam Hadwin
|+3000
|Tom Hoge
|+3500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+3500
|Lucas Herbert
|+3500
|J.T. Poston
|+3500
|Eric Cole
|+3500
|Vincent Norrman
|+4000
|Luke List
|+4000
|J.J. Spaun
|+4000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+4000
|Adam Schenk
|+4000
|Aaron Rai
|+4000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+4500
|Andrew Putnam
|+4500
|Alex Smalley
|+4500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+5000
|Mark Hubbard
|+5000
|Davis Thompson
|+5000
|Beau Hossler
|+5000
|Adam Svensson
|+5000
|Justin Suh
|+5500
|Garrick Higgo
|+5500
|Doug Ghim
|+5500
|Matt Wallace
|+6000
|K.H. Lee
|+6000
|Alex Noren
|+6000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+6000
|S.H. Kim
|+6500
|Davis Riley
|+6500
|Cameron Champ
|+6500
|Sam Stevens
|+7000
|Kevin Streelman
|+7000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+7000
|C.T. Pan
|+7000
|Austin Eckroat
|+7000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+7500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+7500
|Scott Stallings
|+7500
|Matt NeSmith
|+7500
|Kevin Yu
|+7500
|Callum Tarren
|+7500
|Sam Ryder
|+8000
|Nick Taylor
|+8000
|Martin Laird
|+8000
|Hayden Buckley
|+8000
|Ben Griffin
|+8000
|Nick Hardy
|+9000
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|Michael Kim
|+9000
|David Lipsky
|+9000
|Chez Reavie
|+9000
|Webb Simpson
|+10000
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|Ryan Palmer
|+10000
|Peter Kuest
|+10000
|MJ Daffue
|+10000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|Chesson Hadley
|+10000
|Chad Ramey
|+10000
|Stewart Cink
|+11000
|Greyson Sigg
|+11000
|Will Gordon
|+13000
|Vince Whaley
|+13000
|Harry Hall
|+13000
|Carson Young
|+13000
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|Zac Blair
|+15000
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|Robby Shelton
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|Matti Schmid
|+15000
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|Ben Martin
|+15000
|Justin Lower
|+18000
|Jimmy Walker
|+18000
|James Hahn
|+18000
|Henrik Norlander
|+18000
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|Zecheng Dou
|+20000
|Ryan Moore
|+20000
|Lanto Griffin
|+20000
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|Russell Knox
|+25000
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|Adam Long
|+25000
|Trevor Cone
|+30000
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|Kevin Roy
|+30000
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+30000
|Ben Taylor
|+30000
|Augusto Nunez
|+30000
|Tano Goya
|+35000
|Scott Harrington
|+35000
|Ryan Armour
|+40000
|Robert Streb
|+40000
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|Nico Echavarria
|+40000
|Matthias Schwab
|+40000
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|Jason Dufner
|+40000
|Harrison Endycott
|+40000
|Brent Grant
|+40000
|Tyson Alexander
|+50000
|Austin Cook
|+50000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+60000
|Ryan Brehm
|+80000
|Paul Haley II
|+80000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+80000
|Brandon Matthews
|+80000
|Yuxin Lin
|+100000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+100000
|Tommy Gainey
|+100000
|Michael Gligic
|+100000
|Max McGreevy
|+100000
|Jim Herman
|+100000
|Andrew Landry
|+100000
|Brian Stuard
|+150000
|Nick Watney
|+250000
|Lexi Thompson
|+250000
|Craig Hocknull
|+500000