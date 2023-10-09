 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

The field is set for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open tees off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will return to the field in an attempt to defend his title. He tied the tournament record with a final score of -24, defeating Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith by three strokes.

He’s not the only big name joining the field, though. Kim will face stiff competition against Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis, and recent Ryder Cup winner Ludvig Aberg. Nicolai Hojgaard, Aberg’s teammate on the victorious Ryder Cup Europe squad a few weeks ago, will also head to Vegas to compete.

Tom Kim enters as the favorite to win the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +1000. Aberg is close behind at +1100, with Davis coming in at +2200 and Si Woo Kim installed at +2500.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, which tees off Thursday, October 12.

2023 Shriners Children’s Open Odds

Golfer Odds to Win
Tom Kim +1000
Ludvig Aberg +1100
Cam Davis +2000
Si Woo Kim +2500
Adam Hadwin +3000
Tom Hoge +3500
Nicolai Hojgaard +3500
Lucas Herbert +3500
J.T. Poston +3500
Eric Cole +3500
Vincent Norrman +4000
Luke List +4000
J.J. Spaun +4000
Emiliano Grillo +4000
Adam Schenk +4000
Aaron Rai +4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
Andrew Putnam +4500
Alex Smalley +4500
Patrick Rodgers +5000
Mark Hubbard +5000
Davis Thompson +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Adam Svensson +5000
Justin Suh +5500
Garrick Higgo +5500
Doug Ghim +5500
Matt Wallace +6000
K.H. Lee +6000
Alex Noren +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
S.H. Kim +6500
Davis Riley +6500
Cameron Champ +6500
Sam Stevens +7000
Kevin Streelman +7000
Joseph Bramlett +7000
C.T. Pan +7000
Austin Eckroat +7000
Taylor Pendrith +7500
Taylor Montgomery +7500
Scott Stallings +7500
Matt NeSmith +7500
Kevin Yu +7500
Callum Tarren +7500
Sam Ryder +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Martin Laird +8000
Hayden Buckley +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Nick Hardy +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Michael Kim +9000
David Lipsky +9000
Chez Reavie +9000
Webb Simpson +10000
Troy Merritt +10000
Ryan Palmer +10000
Peter Kuest +10000
MJ Daffue +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Chesson Hadley +10000
Chad Ramey +10000
Stewart Cink +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
Will Gordon +13000
Vince Whaley +13000
Harry Hall +13000
Carson Young +13000
Carl Yuan +13000
Zac Blair +15000
Tyler Duncan +15000
Robby Shelton +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Ben Martin +15000
Justin Lower +18000
Jimmy Walker +18000
James Hahn +18000
Henrik Norlander +18000
Austin Smotherman +18000
Zecheng Dou +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Lanto Griffin +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Russell Knox +25000
Doc Redman +25000
Adam Long +25000
Trevor Cone +30000
Scott Piercy +30000
Kramer Hickok +30000
Kevin Tway +30000
Kevin Roy +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Brandt Snedeker +30000
Ben Taylor +30000
Augusto Nunez +30000
Tano Goya +35000
Scott Harrington +35000
Ryan Armour +40000
Robert Streb +40000
Richy Werenski +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Matthias Schwab +40000
Kelly Kraft +40000
Jason Dufner +40000
Harrison Endycott +40000
Brent Grant +40000
Tyson Alexander +50000
Austin Cook +50000
Kyle Westmoreland +60000
Ryan Brehm +80000
Paul Haley II +80000
Dylan Frittelli +80000
Brandon Matthews +80000
Yuxin Lin +100000
Trevor Werbylo +100000
Tommy Gainey +100000
Michael Gligic +100000
Max McGreevy +100000
Jim Herman +100000
Andrew Landry +100000
Brian Stuard +150000
Nick Watney +250000
Lexi Thompson +250000
Craig Hocknull +500000

