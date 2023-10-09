Opening odds for 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open tees off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will return to the field in an attempt to defend his title. He tied the tournament record with a final score of -24, defeating Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith by three strokes.

He’s not the only big name joining the field, though. Kim will face stiff competition against Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis, and recent Ryder Cup winner Ludvig Aberg. Nicolai Hojgaard, Aberg’s teammate on the victorious Ryder Cup Europe squad a few weeks ago, will also head to Vegas to compete.

Tom Kim enters as the favorite to win the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +1000. Aberg is close behind at +1100, with Davis coming in at +2200 and Si Woo Kim installed at +2500.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, which tees off Thursday, October 12.