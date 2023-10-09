Justin Jefferson dealing with hamstring injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is undergoing more tests on Monday after leaving the Vikings’ Week 5 game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. His timeline for return is unclear. Adam Schefter told the Pat McAfee Show, “When you leave the game and have a hamstring injury, there’s a chance you’re going to miss some time.”

"Justin Jefferson is going through more tests today..



When you leave the game with a hamstring injury there's a chance you're gonna miss some time" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kABNuNvHuj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2023

The Vikings face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 6.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

If Jefferson is out or limited, we can expect to see a huge day from Jordan Addison against the Bears. He’ll be a must-start against a struggling Chicago defense, as will tight end TJ Hockenson, who currently has the second-most receiving yards for the season behind Jefferson.

KJ Osborn could see an uptick in snaps and targets, as could Brandon Powell, but I would be hesitant to start them in a fantasy league, even if Jefferson does remain out.