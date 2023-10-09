Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 5

The NFL wraps up Week 5 on Monday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers. Let’s take a look at how this week’s performances have affected Super Bowl 58 odds.

Who had the best Week 5 performance?

The Detroit Lions grabbed their biggest win yet of the season as they defeated the Panthers 42-24. The Saints shut out the Patriots in a massive 34-0 victory, and the Dolphins bounced back from a loss to the Bills with a solid win over the Giants. But the San Francisco 49ers undoubtedly finished off the week with the best performance in the league with a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Niners completely dominated on both sides of the ball, shutting down Dallas on defense with three interceptions and making big plays on offense with four passing touchdowns from Brock Purdy. Purdy finished the day with 253 passing yards and finished his day at the start of the fourth quarter. The Niners remain undefeated — one of just two teams to do so after Week 5.

Which favorites have work to do?

The Cowboys will need to put in a lot work to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again, especially if they’re looking to make a deep run in the playoffs. They let the Niners walk all over them on both sides of the ball, which is certainly not where they will want to be come January.

The Bills don’t have too much work to do as things stand, but they’ll need to find more consistency as they reach further into the season after a loss to the Jaguars in Week 5. The Bengals might not be considered favorites right now after a tough start to the season, but if they continue showing the improvement we saw this week, the AFC North isn’t out of their sights just yet.

Which 3-2 teams will rise and which will fall?

The Steelers and the Ravens are both 3-2 after a Pittsburgh win today, but I see this Ravens team rising in the coming month while the Steelers fall. Pittsburgh takes on the Jaguars and the Rams in the next two weeks, both of which will be big challenges.

The Falcons, Colts, and Saints are all 3-2 after Week 5. Desmond Ridder found some magic this week against the Texans, but I’m looking more at the Saints after that dominant shutout of the Patriots. The Colts grow more interesting by the week as Anthony Richardson continues to improve — and continues to get injured.

The Bills and the Jaguars are each 3-2 after their games this week. I have more optimism for the Bills going forward — the Jags feel in some ways like they’ve taken a step back this year after a huge 2022. However, either of these teams could make a run for their divisions.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 6, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.